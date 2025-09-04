Balancing infrastructure projects with improved quality of life

Dear Editor,

The majority of our voters have decided that President Ali deserves a second term to complete the massive developments started in the first term, and to complete the vision of its new manifesto. President Ali now has a historic opportunity to be the President who heals the nation, eradicate poverty, and usher in the good life for all in this new oil economy. Elections 2025 has also dealt a stinging rebuke to both the PPP and PNC not to take things for granted, with the emergence of the new, inexperienced, “baby” party WIN (We Invest in Nationhood) which has made inroads into the largely 2-party system. For a party where the leader was described as someone who cannot string two sentences together, WIN’s rise is phenomenal making it the most successful “third force” party in our political history eclipsing the AFC (Alliance For Change) which held that title.

It is not surprising that the PNC was the biggest tragedy of the 2025 election losing support both to the PPP which reached out to its supporters and won Region 4 (the largest region in Guyana), and the new WIN party which snatched Region 10 from them. PNC supporters must be hanging their heads in shame at what the PNC has become. For its part, now is not the time for the PPP to gloat, not the time for arrogance. It must engage in self-reflection and ask why people gravitated towards the newbie WIN. It was quite clear the “working poor” are concerned about the increasing cost-of-living while base salaries remain low. The new Government must balance between infrastructural projects which improve the quality of life of all people, and also implement “structural” social and economic designs which provide cost of living adjustments (COLAs) for all, especially to those in the minimum wage, low-income brackets.

Creating these structures to deal with a high cost of living must take priority over the “Santa Claus” approaches of a heavy reliance on cash grants. The new Government must engage in massive reforms of Government services, eradicate inefficiency in all state agencies and ministries, practice transparency and accountability in all things including freedom of information, revolutionise “customer service” in Government services, and ensure quality assurance in all projects and programmes. I call on the President to remove and replace all those Ministers who were ineffective and failed to make their Ministries efficient and transformational in their operations. In a “Manage-ment by Results” approach, the new Cabinet Ministers must be given annual targets and if they fail, replace them promptly. Guyana cannot wait; the people cannot wait. Introduce new rules prohibiting Ministers from engaging in side businesses so they may focus on serving our citizens with undivided attention.

There was a loud cry that we have oil but some people are still poor. I still have hope that all the parties in parliament would have a common national goal of renegotiating the oil contract so we may secure a larger oil income to impact the lives of our citizens so we may enjoy our oil blessings now! Over to you President Ali. Congratulations on your re-election!

Sincerely,

Dr. Jerry Jailall

Civil Society Advocate