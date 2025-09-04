Georgetown’s open spaces and parks are under increasing threat

Dear Editor,
Are our green spaces and parks keeping up with the country’s economic growth? I’m not informed enough to know the answer; but what I do know is that the city’s current open spaces and parks are increasingly coming under threat. Mae’s School, a private for-profit enterprise, is currently occupying the eastern end of Farnum Playing Field in Subryanville. While tents were initially erected to house students displaced by a fire earlier in the year, the school is now constructing a “temporary” building of concrete and steel. There is no amount of time temporary enough if it means restricting a community’s access to safe spaces for play and recreation. At this juncture in Guyana’s development, our green spaces and parks should be increasing— not disappearing— and must remain accessible to all, not just a private, paying, few.
Sincerely,
Dominic Fernandes