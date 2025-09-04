Mohamed must now be the voice for the voiceless

Dear Editor,

One man who took the time to listen to the cries of the people has eventually changed the trajectory of Guyana’s politics. Azruddin Mohamed is that young man and the impact he has made must be commended, if not also admired. He has upset the major opposition party, the APNU which held that position as the largest opposition for many years.

Editor, but while young Mohamed has made inroads into the political landscape as a newcomer he now must strive not only to be an opposing party but to be a stronger opposition than we were accustomed to having. Mohamed must now take on the responsibility of being a voice for the voiceless and to continue to lobby for citizens’ rights and to also hold those in power accountable.

There are a lot of engaging conversations about young Mohamed and how he is now going to perform after being officially thrown into the limelight of politics. As an observer I have watched him campaigned and he was a smooth contender even when they attempted to squeeze him he stood tall in the face of challenges. He is a fighter and he was able to do this because he knew his opposing force weaknesses and that’s why he was unafraid and unmoved.

Editor, for too long Guyana has been wearing that same old dress which reminds me of that song that Solomon Burke sung. The time has come for her to change that rag. Guyana has waited a very long time for a change in how its people voted. That time has come. Now with Mohamed, the new kid on the block, what and how are we going to treat Guyana’s citizens moving forward? What plans are we going to make?

This is for the politicians – are they now going to deliver on their promises to the people or are they going to give away Guyana’s wealth and resources to their loyalists? Young Mohamed, Guyana is waiting for you to take that stand and stand tall and put in the same fight which has brought you this far to make a difference in Guyana’s politics.

Sincerely,

Yannason Duncan