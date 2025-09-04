Nandlall’s ‘house slave’ remarks was made in his capacity as Attorney General

Dear Editor,

It is universal human nature to say and do things that are wrong and then want forgiveness. So, Anil Nandlall is right to offer an ‘unqualified and unreserved’ apology for his unacceptable, racist, offensive ‘house slave’ remarks. But that apology is not the end of the matter. It is the first step in a process of personal and national reconciliation.

Mr. Nandlall did not make his comments as an individual but as the Attorney-General campaigning for votes for the outgoing PPP/C government. His remarks ought to have been publicly condemned by his party. Their failure to do so is shameful. They must make amends – especially if they will form the next government.

Mr. Nandlall did not just insult African-Guyanese. He violated the spirit of our Constitution which opens with the words “We the Guyanese people Proud heirs of the indomitable will of our forebears…”. That indomitable will was personified by our national hero Cuffy who led the 1763 Slave Rebellion and who preferred death to enslavement.

Mr. Nandlall’s statements have brought shame on the entire nation of Guyana. Anybody who does not understand that should wash the moral, political, spiritual and intellectual lenses through which they view the world.

Mr Nandlall did not just get Guyana’s history wrong. He overlooked our origins in Africa – one of the cradles of civilization! Africa has given the world the Pyramids the oldest sophisticated structures on Earth and Imhotep the first architect in history. And yes, despite Western propaganda, the Egyptians were black Africans. Look at the faces on their ancient monumental statues. My favourite two pharaohs are Thutmose III the Great (c.1479BC) and Amenhotep III the Magnificent (c.1390BC). Their statues are in the British Museum along with Asante gold jewellery, Benin bronzes and unbelievable quantities of other priceless African art, jewellery, textiles, pottery etc. created over millennia and looted by the British in one brutal burst of colonization.

I know that the PPP/C cannot bear to be corrected. I am aware that people are frightened to speak out for fear of being victimized. But my dear sisters and brothers there are some things that cannot be allowed to pass unopposed.

Our Constitution moves us forward ‘in a spirit of reconciliation and cooperation’ and charges us to ‘Safeguard and build on the rich heritage, won through tireless struggle, bequeathed us by our forebears.’ This is who we are. No politician and no political party is going to change that.

The PPP/C would do well to remember our Constitution and to draw on the ancient life-enhancing wisdom of our African heritage.

I suggest they start with the philosophy of Ubuntu. I am because we are. Maybe then the PPP/C will find a path back to self-respect and service towards others.

So, let us also treat one another with the compassion and kindness that is our heritage, no matter what the politicians say.

Sincerely,

Melinda Janki LL.B, BCL (Oxon),

LL.M

Attorney-at-Law; International

lawyer

Winner Commonwealth Law

Conference Rule of Law Award