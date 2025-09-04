The electorate’s desired roadmap

Dear Editor,

CRG congratulates the people of Guyana on a peaceful electoral process. We have come a long way, and we have shown the world that the Guyanese people have embraced democracy! CRG also extends congratulations to the new government. May the next five years bring increased solidarity and civil discourse in the House of Parliament and within our neighbourhoods.

The results posted show that no individual party has been given an unquestionable mandate. Instead, the results reflect the importance of soft skills and respect for others; the importance of true upliftment over handouts; and the desire of our citizens to have a system that works for all regardless of position, connections, or ability. The inclusion of all of our citizens in our planning, especially our differently abled citizens, should not be an afterthought, but instead be a standard practice.

The election results also reflect the sensitivity around our history and the importance of our national heroes and symbols. CRG hopes that during the next five years we will sincerely work together as a nation to continue our commitment towards achieving a nation of one people with one shared destiny. People over profit, and quality over quantity must guide us.

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman