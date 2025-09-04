The media landscape has transformed to hold government accountable easier

Dear Editor,

As we await the official declaration of the 1st September 2025 Elections by GECOM I wonder what role social media played in educating voters. In the past, we had people relying on Government media or Opposition media for their news. Today, we have a number of news outlets and social media. Meaning that people now have alternative sources of information to fact-check. This is why it is imperative that news outlets balance their reporting such that they are holding everyone involved accountable.

The official results have not been announced by GECOM as yet. If the PPP/C wins, does this mean that the media will extend a grace period as it would with any other political party winning? One thing is certain should the PPP/C wins; it cannot be business as usual. Expect to be held accountable by citizens. Citizens are not going to just believe what Govern-ment media tells them as they can now use social media to fact-check as well as the other news outlets.

Sincerely,

Sean Ori