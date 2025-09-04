Guyana leg of CPL unlikely to face political disruption – source

The Guyana Amazon Warriors leg in the 2025 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which encompasses the elimination round and final, will continue as programmed despite possible concerns of political unrest following the staging of the National and Regional Elections.

According to a source close to the tournament who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the event is not expected to be impacted by any political fallout, noting that the local competition organisers have been in constant communication with the relevant local authorities who have provided assurances regarding the safety and stability of hosting the event.

The source disclosed, “We don’t anticipate any issues. The threat analysis that is coming from the police suggests that there will not be any problems that could affect the tournament. Obviously, there will be police presence, as the safety of the players cannot be compromised. We’re working closely with all relevant agencies to ensure a secure environment for everyone involved.”