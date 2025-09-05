CAL suspends September flights to Caracas

(Trinidad Guardian) Effective immediately, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) will temporarily suspend flights between Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Caracas, Venezuela.

In a media release yesterday, the airline said its BW300/301 services, set to operate on September 6, 13, 20, and 27, were suspended. Passengers holding confirmed tickets are being advised to reach out to the airline for rebooking/refund options.

Caribbean Airlines resumed flying to Caracas on May 13th, 2023, several years after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered airline routes across the world.

The airline has not publicly given a reason for the suspension. However, in an internal memo to pilots and cabin crew, which seen by Guardian Media, the airline said it has been following a “thorough risk assessment” of the current conditions in Venezuela under its operating procedure. As such, it said it is taking a “proactive commercial decision to reduce any risk to the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew.”

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump revealed the military had killed 11 suspected Tren de Aragua drug runners off the Venezuelan coastline. While US officials have not explained how the military determined the deceased were Tren de Aragua members or that they were carrying a shipment of drugs, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has come out in support of the US’ actions, calling on them to “kill them all violently.”