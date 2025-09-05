Companies preparing to occupy lots at proposed Enmore Industrial Estate

As the Ministry of Housing & Water continues its massive infrastructural works for the planned Enmore Industrial Estate, demarcated areas are being developed indicating that individual companies have begun preparations to locate.

And at the former sugar packaging plant where Guysons and K+B Investments Inc (GK+B) had invested some $7 billion (US$35 million) last year, no additional rehabilitation works were visible from outside of that building, but the company has a notice advertising for personnel and personnel on site. This project should have taken off months ago but suffered delays.

The Stabroek Business last week visited the former East Demerara sugar estate lands where a year ago, transformation had begun for an industrial zone which was announced by President Irfaan Ali. The industrial zone was announced after the government failed to find a way to reopen the East Demerara sugar estate.