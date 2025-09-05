GMSA awaiting survey responses on impact of US 15% tariff

-says companies already feeling the strain

President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Rafeek Khan, has outlined the steps being taken by the association to address concerns over the 15% tariff imposed by the United States on Guyanese exports.

He said consultations are underway to assess the direct impact on members and to determine what measures can be pursued to cushion businesses in the coming months.

Khan yesterday told the Stabroek Business that the GMSA, which represents about 350 members across six active sectors, has already issued a survey to manufacturers to capture the extent of the challenge. Of these, roughly 150 are directly engaged in manufacturing, spanning agro-processing, beverages, pharmaceuticals, textiles, chemicals, wood and forestry products and construction materials. However, he admitted that responses have so far been limited, in part due to the distractions of the election period.