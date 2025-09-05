Private Sector Commission lauds conduct of elections

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday praised the conduct of Guyana’s general election on Monday describing it as among the most efficient and peaceful in the nation’s history.

At a press conference, Gerry Gouveia Jr., Chairman of the PSC, emphasized the commission’s role as an accredited observer and detailed its observation mission. He also affirmed the PSC’s full confidence in the electoral process and the ongoing recount at the request of APNU.

“The PSC commends all Guyanese for what has been one of the most efficient and peaceful elections our nation has ever experienced,” Gouveia said. He highlighted the dedication of Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) staff across 2,790 polling stations and praised the timely posting of election results online, calling it “a very strong standard for transparency and accountability.”