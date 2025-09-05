Alanzo Greaves dies in motorcycle accident

Former national cyclist, Alanzo Greaves died in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday night on Mandela Avenue in the vicinity of the Botanical Gardens.

According to a police press release Greaves, age 36, of Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown, was at the time riding a red, white and black Ducati motorcycle, CH 5222.

Enquiries disclosed that the motorcyclist was proceeding south along the eastern side of Mandela Avenue at a fast rate, without wearing his safety helmet, and while in the vicinity of the Botanical Gardens. He lost control of his motorcycle causing it to veer in a south-easternly direction where the front wheel came into contact with a heap of mud that was on the extreme eastern edge of the road beyond the continuous white line. Greaves sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned to the accident scene. The injured motorcyclist was examined and pronounced dead at the accident scene, further investigation is ongoing.