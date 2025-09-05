Duo charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammo

Two men, 26-year-old Andra Stuart, and 25-year-old Tyrone Arthur appeared yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman jointly charged with possession of ammunition and a firearm without being the holder of a licence.

Stuart and Arthur pled not guilty to the charges.

It is alleged that on Sunday, August 31, at Lot 84 Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, the duo had in their possession a Glock 9mm pistol along with six rounds of live 9mm ammunition without either of them being the holder of a licence at the time.

Both defendants were represented by attorney-at-law Ronald Bostwick who argued that his clients were charged with an offence that deals with their possession of a firearm and not discharging the weapon. Bostwick also stated that according to his clients, the police had entered their premises without an order.