Labourer, 19, charged with murder of Mocha businesswoman

Joshua Roach, a 19-year-old labourer of North East La Penitence Squatting Area, Georgetown, was arrested on 19th August 2025 and was charged yesterday with the murder of businesswoman, Desiree Hyman.

The accused appeared at Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess, where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead and was remanded to prison until 14 October 2025 for statements.

Hyman of Lot 625 Mocha Arcadia Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, was shot dead on July 18th by two masked men during an attempted robbery at the woman’s business place.

While at her business place, the two suspects approached her on a motorcycle and attempted to rob her. She resisted and was shot six times – three to the left side of her lower abdomen, two on the right side of the lower abdomen and one under her right breast. The suspects then fled the scene on the motorcycle. Nothing was reported stolen from the boutique.

Emergency medical technicians from the Eccles Fire Service responded and Hyman was pronounced dead.