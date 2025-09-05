Man charged with theft of six gold chains at gunpoint

Tyrone Arthur, a construction worker of Norton Street, Georgetown, appeared yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman charged with robbery under arms.

Arthur pled not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that on August 16, at Manget Place, Stabroek, Georgetown, Arthur, while in the company of others and being armed with a gun, robbed Fabian Abrams of six gold chains valued $2 million.

Arthur was represented by attorney-at-law Ronald Bostwick who told the court that Arthur has no passport and will adhere to any reporting conditions the court may put in place.