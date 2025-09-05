Recount continuing amid tensions, raucous party supporters

Up to press time this morning, recounts of two subdistricts sought by APNU following Monday’s general elections were continuing at GECOM HQ and according to elections commissioner Sase Gunraj there had been no significant change in the count of 101 boxes even as supporters of rival parties hurled insults at each other on the road and there were heated exchanges in the counting centre.

The recounting began at 8 am yesterday and continued overnight. Only at the end will a declaration be made and PPP presidential candidate Irfaan Ali sworn in.

At approximately 6 pm yesterday, Government-nominated Commissioner Sase Gunraj posted on his Facebook page, “Recount of 101 ballot boxes completed. 367 to go! The delay of the inevitable continues…” Gunraj later told reporters that GECOM had deployed 75 staff members across 25 tables to manage the recount. He noted that after several hours, just over 100 boxes had been processed.