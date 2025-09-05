US envoy unable to shed light on bombing of vessel in Caribbean Sea

As the legality of the Donald Trump administration’s bombing on Tuesday of a vessel in Caribbean waters killing 11 persons it believed was trafficking narcotics is being questioned, United States Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot says that she is not privy to Washington’s decisions in this matter.

“I actually can’t answer that. These decisions were made at the highest level of the US government. I don’t really know their decision making process. I know it was part of their anti-narcotics trafficking campaign but I don’t know why that decision was made,” the Ambassador on Wednesday said when Stabroek News asked about the issue.

However, the U.S envoy believes that her government is closer to dismantling narco-terrorist groups. “I do believe that because the presence alone is a deterrent,” she stated.