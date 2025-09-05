‘Not a victory by default,’ says Holness of JLP’s election win

(Jamaica Gleaner) Prime Minister-designate Dr Andrew Holness on Wednesday night praised supporters of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) for the historic third-straight victory which it carved out over the People’s National Party (PNP), telling Labourites that it was not a victory by default, but a hard fought one.

The JLP secured 34 of the 63 seats in the House of Representatives.

Speaking before jubilant party supporters at Belmont Road Wednesday night, Holness said it was a fight to the winner’s enclosure.

“This was not victory by default. Make no mistake about it. This was not an easy victory. This was a fight, which took discipline and focus and we ran a decent campaign,” he said.

“There are those who are trying to say to be re-elected, it shouldn’t happen because somehow that is a threat to democracy. Well, today has dispelled that,” Holness further stated, asserting that “the people who voted, the majority spoke, and chose Jamaica.”

This is the first time the JLP is securing a third consecutive term, since it began contesting general elections. Holness also equalled the record of retired former prime minister PJ Patterson, who is the longest serving prime minister to date.

He said the JLP was rewarded for being a performing government that Jamaicans want to continue to deliver a robust economy.

“They have spoken and chosen. Those who may not share their views. They see prosperity in some areas, but they want prosperity to come now to their community…” he stated.

Holness promised to continue to fulfil that promise of a knowledgeable, educated and informed society, where every child can have access to the best quality education.

He said the third term will also be one of renewal within the JLP to attract new people and expose new talent.