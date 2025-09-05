Trinidad only Caricom nation to back US presence in region at emergency CELAC meeting

(Trinidad Guardian) T&T was the sole Caricom member to back the United States’ military presence in the region at an emergency meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers said yesterday that CELAC requested a meeting on Monday and sought to draft a communique on behalf of all members, condemning the US military presence in the Caribbean.

“Essentially, what the communique was saying is that the presence of the US within the region, the military presence, could cause instability. And it could be a threat against, essentially, regional security,” Sobers said.

He added, “They’re saying it goes against the tenets of CELAC, which is about disarmament of nuclear weapons and keeping our region of peace and stability.”

However, he said T&T, along with some Latin American countries, objected.

“We said, listen, we’re not in support of that, and we are not in support for these reasons.”

Explaining the reasons for this country’s objection, Sobers said, “We support all of those things, region of peace, stability. But there’s no evidence to suggest that the US’ intervention against transnational crime will destabilise regional security. There’s no evidence to suggest that the US’ intervention against transnational crime would cause the region to be a region that does not hold true to the tenets of peace.”

Asked which other countries shared similar sentiments, Sobers said, “Argentina, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Panama and Cost Rica.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio yesterday visited Ecuador to address issues such as transnational crime and drug trafficking.

Guardian Media asked Sobers if it concerned him that T&T stood alone in Caricom with respect to its support of the US.

“No, it didn’t, because we respect everybody’s sovereignty. The same way that Caricom respects our sovereignty when it comes to matters of national security. And this is a national security matter, and our position as it pertains to support in the US, Caricom respects our sovereignty,” he said.

He said T&T is disproportionately affected by crime in the region and must act in its best interest.

“We are not in support because we are the ones who, this country, has disproportionately been affected by transnational crime.

“The statistics with crime and criminality in Trinidad and Tobago is one of the highest within the Caribbean. So, when it comes to the rest of Caricom, crime affects us in a disproportionate way,” he explained.

Sobers said this is the first time within recent memory that this country has received a “physical intervention” in its fight against crime.

“And any right-thinking person would want to welcome that level of intervention,” he added.

Caricom is yet to make a statement on the ongoing US presence in the region. However, ALBA (Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America), which features some Caricom members (Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines), has unanimously rejected the deployment of US warships, submarines, and troops to the Caribbean, calling it a “new demonstration of imperial force.”