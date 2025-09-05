Trinidad to place armed cops at 50 high-risk schools

(Trinidad Guardian) A new unit of special reserve police officers deployed to 50 high-risk secondary schools next week will be armed.

Guardian Media confirmed this with high-ranking T&T Police Service officials yesterday.

However, after Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander seemed to contradict this during yesterday’s post-Cabinet media briefing, Alexander, Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath and Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro subsequently refused to directly say whether the officers will have guns or some other type of device while on duty.

At the post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Dowlath announced that 50 high-risk secondary schools will have police officers assigned, while ten primary and ten secondary schools are to have routine patrols.

Dowlath was asked if the officers would be armed, however, Homeland Security Minister Alexander interjected, saying, “What I can tell you is this for sure, that those officers will be given non-lethal equipment that they can respond with in an effective manner.”

Pressed on whether the officers would be armed, he said, “Well again, non-lethal weapons that they can be able to carry out their duties effectively.”

In a follow-up telephone interview with Guardian Media, Dowlath said while he could confirm, he would not and advised that Alexander be contacted for confirmation.

When contacted, Alexander said all police officers at schools will be armed with non-lethal weapons and would be able to “treat with” any armed intruder to protect lives and property.

Also contacted last evening, CoP Guevarro said officers posted at selected high-risk schools will be “appropriately armed based on operational assessments.”

He gave no clear answer on whether “armed” meant with gun, saying, “While all officers will be equipped for response, what they will be armed with will be determined by specific environmental and safety considerations, taking into consideration the officer, staff, and even student security. For reasons of institutional discretion and to avoid casting undue negativity on any particular school, the details of these assessments will not be disclosed.”

He assured, however, that the deployments are “designed to ensure a protective presence that is both proportionate and tactically sound.”

But a senior police officer, who did not want to be identified, said officers assigned to the high-risk schools will be armed.

“Non-lethal weapons will be available to all officers in all schools. However, there are particular high-risk schools where, should the need for other options arise, the same will be available.”

Hours before the post-Cabinet briefing, Deputy Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin, who is the police lead in the discussions between police and the Education Ministry, also said the officers are going to be armed.

Benjamin spoke with Guardian Media after a meeting with National Council of Parent Teacher Association president Walter Stewart. Benjamin explained the rationale behind armed officers, saying guns are tools of their trade and officers being armed was a normal occurrence.

“We are saying that as a tool of trade, it is not something that is out of the way. Whenever you see a police officer, he’s normally armed. So, therefore, seeing the officer in the school with his normal tool of trade is nothing surprising to anybody. It is part and parcel. They are going to have both lethal and non-lethal things.”

He added that the guns are there as a safety precaution against attacks.

Asked about police involvement with school children, given that by law, children ought not to be handcuffed and placed in marked police vehicles, Benjamin said that will be addressed.

“The thing about it is that even in those situations, we have to understand the situation as it relates to a police officer that is doing his duty. If an offence takes place in his presence, he has the power of arrest. It doesn’t matter what the situation is.”

Stewart, along with Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association president Martin Lum Kin, expressed concerns over armed officers at schools.

Stewart said the School-oriented Police Unit was welcomed but hoped it is a temporary measure. He said the NCPTA endorsed the officers in schools to send a message that “enough is enough” and that school indiscipline would not be tolerated.

“We are hoping that it will be a temporary measure and not a permanent measure, so that over time, based upon the interaction, intervention, and the inclusion of police officers in our schools, the children and the students would realise that they have to turn their ways around,” Stewart said.

Lum Kin, too, had no issues with the police presence but drew the line at guns in schools.

“TTUTA has always been hesitant about having armed personnel in school compounds. As you’re aware, at some schools, the provider is the National Maintenance Training and Security (MTS), and MTS can provide services as well, but that has not been done to my knowledge in the past. And we wonder why there’s the need to have armed personnel on the compound of a school.”

He added that some schools already have the ambience of a prison, and with gun-toting police officers patrolling, the feeling of being imprisoned may be increased.

“We are always going to be conscious of, yes, it will send a signal to the criminal elements, but you’re also sending a signal to the occupants of the school as well. Are they really going to feel safe? And the question also has to be asked: If an assailant comes into the compound with a weapon, say a pistol or any other gun, is there going to be the possibility of a shootout? A gunfight on the compound where innocent persons can be harmed? So, all of these questions need to be addressed.”

Education Minister Dowlath said he will meet with the police again today.