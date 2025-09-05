Election turnout

In Guyana’s just concluded 2025 general elections, approximately 438,000 of the total registered number of voters turned up at the polls. Equally, it is estimated that a significant number of voters chose not to vote. Tangentially, GECOM’s total number of registered voters for now will remain a mystery as the accuracy of its official list is yet to be validated. One useful reference marker would be the cash grant registrants of around 600,000 which establishes a significant variance with GECOM’s own list of electors.

The central question, then, is why so many voters chose not to participate. There are threee theories through whose lens this phenomenon will be discussed. From the perspective of Rational Choice Theory, individuals may have concluded that the cost of voting outweighed the perceived benefit, especially if they believed their vote would not influence the outcome. Elite Theory offers another explanation, suggesting that voters perceived the elections as a contest among entrenched elites who failed to address their material conditions and daily struggles. Finally, Social Contract Theory posits that when citizens no longer believe that the state—or its representatives—serve their interests, they withhold consent by disengaging from the political process. If the political establishment had concluded that the resulting erosion of trust, legitimacy, and inclusion was an abstract; the unfolding reality now poses significant consequences for governance.

The 2025 elections represent a critical inflection point. This is not merely a case of voter fatigue, but a sign of systemic disengagement. If left unaddressed, the very legitimacy of governance may be called into question. Reforms are urgently needed—not only to modernize GECOM and improve electoral logistics—but to revive the moral and civic rationale for voting. That includes listening to the disillusioned, empowering the excluded, and ensuring that all citizens feel their voices matter within the democratic process.

Electoral disengagement can be interpreted as the result of previous policy directions. When the government policymaking tends to reflect the interests of electorally reliable constituencies rather than the broader population infrastructure investment, welfare distribution, and education initiatives tend to neglect areas with the greatest need. This creates a feedback loop: the more citizens are ignored, the less they vote; the less they vote, the more they are ignored—thus deepening inequality, undermining national development and eroding democratic legitimacy.

The erosion of democratic legitimacy affects civic identity and long-term political culture. Young citizens—many of whom may be first-time voters—may see little incentive to participate if they perceive politics as irrelevant or corrupt. Guyana’s diaspora, often engaged in development and remittance flows, may also disengage from national debates when they see domestic governance lacking inclusivity and vision. A country in which a sizable part of the population abstains from its most foundational democratic act risks becoming politically inert.

Yet, there is still an opportunity for reversal. Civil society, educators, religious institutions, and the media must all collaborate to rebuild civic trust. The intended civic education as proposed by the PPP/C in its manifesto will have to go beyond procedural knowledge—it must cultivate political agency and belief in the transformative power of participation. Political parties, too, must evolve: they must become vehicles of inclusion rather than instruments of convenience. If Guyana is to fulfill its democratic promise, urgent steps must be taken to reinvigorate civic engagement—not just on election day, but every day in between.

This brings us to the unprecedented rise of WIN and the catharsis that led to its remarkable performance in the 2025 elections. The emergence of the WIN party as a major electoral contender—despite being only three months old—and its ability to withstand significant political pressure represents a notable political development within Guyana’s contemporary democratic evolution. Garnering 109,066 votes, WIN positioned itself as the second-largest political bloc, outperforming long-established parties such as the AFC and the now diminished APNU. With this voter support, WIN’s electoral sucess may reflect the most significant shift in political energy among the electorate.

From the lens of Rational Choice Theory, WIN’s success indicates that voters—disillusioned with traditional parties—calculated that an emergent entity might better represent their concerns. Elite Theory also offers explanatory power: WIN’s rise could be interpreted as a challenge to entrenched elites and an attempt to disrupt existing hierarchies of power. WIN’s performance thus underscores both a demand for political alternatives and the readiness of citizens to mobilize behind new actors. If this momentum is sustained, it could catalyze reform in Guyana’s representative structures by demaning greater responsiveness from the political establishment.