Low voter turnout hurt APNU more than it did PPP/C

Dear Editor,

Permit me some space to give a few observations of the just concluded elections in Guyana. The results of the elections are believable. There is no doubt that there were few irregularities and inefficiencies, but based on observation, I don’t believe those issues arise to any significant level in the elections that would have changed the results. Notwithstanding, GECOM needs serious reforms to bring it into the 21st century.

The PPP/C won in convincing fashion, largely because it ran an effective, yet vicious campaign that intimidated and victimized its opponent, mainly Mr. Azruddin Mohamed, which it saw as its major threat. This, coupled with the fact that there was not a level playing field, since the PPP/C utilized state resources at its disposal for campaign purposes.

However, elections are largely based on participation. It is incumbent upon political parties to employ political strategies to get their voters to the polls, to persuade the electorate why the incumbent does not deserve a second term, and to create the space to broaden their support base to reach a plurality. This type of work is continuous in the modus operandi of a political entity, not just in election period.

The story of this election is the demise of the APNU, led by the PNC, a historical political party in Guyana. A keen observer could have seen this coming. In several of my writings, both on social media and letters, I warned that the PNC’s political strategy, or lack thereof, does not lend itself to inclusive politics in a multi-ethnic political environment. Added to that, the PNC does very little in their traditional support communities until the election period, and virtually no involvement in non-traditional communities.

The PNC traditional support is a minority, and elections after elections the PNC fails to acknowledge this fact. The APNU, which consists of largely the PNC and the WPA is an African centered coalition. Its surrogates raised only concerns and grievances that pertain to African Guyanese interest. It has no messaging or marketing strategy to create a space for disaffected voters of other ethnic groups.

So, in this election period, APNU supporters were uninspired. Not only with their candidate, but their campaign was the worst political campaign that I had seen in all my years as a passionate political observer. The campaign did not compete for social space in the age of social media influence. The social space was dominated by the PPP/C and the WIN political campaign. Its surrogates spent a lot of time chastising African Guyanese who decided to exercise their right to support another political party of their choice, and raising ethnic based issues with very little national policies articulation. While the APNU had a very good manifesto in the election campaign, the messaging was inadequate. Voters do not read manifestos. It remains an archaic political tool in modern political campaigns.

So, because of its uninspired political campaign, the APNU lost in three ways. Many of their middle class traditional African Guyanese supporters went to the ruling PPP/C. The middle class always seek to secure its economic and opportunistic interest. Not only that, WIN presidential candidate is not intellectually sophisticated enough to capture this group, and the PPP/C Presidential candidate, Dr Irfaan Ali is charming and accessible, so, many gravitated towards him.

The mostly working and non-working African Guyanese poor, disenchanted with their APNU representation, and marginalized by the PPP/C went to the WIN party. Through his philanthropy, Mr. Mohamed was a presence in their communities. Many who could not support either WIN or the PPP/C decided to stay at home, thus the low voters’ turn-out. The political campaign cycle was very negative and uninspiring. The low voters’ turn-out hurt the APNU more than it did PPP/C.

WIN potentially could’ve drawn more support from the PPP/C which would’ve led them to possibly being a minority government, but the PPP/C, under the political strategist, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo recognizing this possibility, decided to focus overwhelmingly on Mr. Mohamed in one of the most negative and vicious political campaigns that I have seen. Mr. Mohamed has the issue of sanctions which the PPP/C exploited. This strategy largely dissuaded many of their traditional supporters that would’ve considered WIN, from doing so. In the political scheme, it worked. Nonetheless, WIN ran a very impressive campaign for the short time it was organized. It was present in largely marginalized communities throughout Guyana, and so, voters rewarded them.

There is always another election, but, in the meantime, Guyana must move forward in a manner conducive to a peaceful environment. Some serious issues remain that society must deal with. Corruption, mismanagement and waste of resources; constitutional reform and political marginalization must be framed within the context of building an inclusive society. APNU must do serious introspection. It has a lot of work to do, or its support will further erode.

Sincerely,

Dennis Wiggins