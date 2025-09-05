Norton led an uninspired campaign and leadership

Dear Editor,

Lately, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about the unprecedented outcome of the General and Regional Elections. It’s been on my mind constantly, and I keep coming back to one question: What caused this unprecedented shift? And so, I set out to answer my own question.

The shift was not accidental; it came from people finally reaching their breaking point. It was the result of deep-seated frustration, loss of trust, and a collective decision by the electorate to break away from old loyalties. Voters expressed their discontent with leadership that failed to unify, inspire, and deliver on its promises. This unprecedented outcome reflects a deliberate act of political disobedience a demand for change, accountability, and a new direction. Which brings me to my next point.

Electoral disobedience or political protest through voting. Voters peacefully shifted allegiance to send a strong message of dissatisfaction. It shows how people can discipline parties without breaking laws, by using the democratic process itself as their protest tool. There’s much need to go back to the drawing table the reality is right in front of us. This is the aftermath of the 2020 elections. The people lost faith; they no longer trust the party. The leadership, especially under Corbin and Norton-failed to bring back the love, failed to unite the base, and failed to regain the trust of the people. As a result, this is where they’ve ended up.

The problem is that the party took people for granted. Under Norton’s leadership, and especially the nonsense with Granger we saw the weakest opposition ever. We cannot deny that. The real danger lies in denial. First, they must admit where they went wrong, accept their faults, and only then can they think of rebuilding.

But the question is: will the ship ever come back? I want to believe it will, though I’m cautious. I remain optimistic, but the truth is Norton wasted his opportunity. During his five years, he did nothing absolutely nothing. When the support base called on him, he was dry, uninspiring. When it was time to take to the streets, to stand up and show the government of the day they couldn’t get away with everything, he sat idly by and did nothing.

So the people turned elsewhere. They looked for a third force, and they found it in Mohammed. But let’s be clear – every vote Mohammed is pulling is coalition vote. That’s the base shifting. The people are tired, tired of the shenanigans, tired of empty promises. That’s the message being sent loud and clear. I honestly believe he should have taken a page from the VP’s book of steadfast leadership and formidable strength.

At the same time, many young people stayed home. I saw it myself. I had to beg my own children to go out and vote. They told me they had no reason, no motivation. I had to persuade them, convince them, almost drag them to the polls. And if that’s what it took for my children, imagine the wider population. Without the young people, without their participation, the movement cannot survive.

Sincerely,

Janice Beaton