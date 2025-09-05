Reinforcing the contract renegotiation argument

Dear Editor,

As a Re-Negotiation Activist, I write to offer my congratulations to President Ali on his re-election to a second term – but wish to send this note: “For too long, Sir, you have been overshadowed in your Constitutional role as President of the Republic. It is time you assert yourself – and reclaim the dignity of your office. And, that necessarily means proscribing the duties of your Vice-President Jagdeo.

And, further I beg you Mr. President to review your government’s firm No Re-Negotiation policy regarding that egregiously lopsided Oil Contract. It is not just about cheating this nation of fair value for our oil resource; it is more than that – – it is collective humiliation of the Guyanese people.

How can Exxon dare ask the Guyanese nation to pay its profits’ tax out of Guyana’s profit-share? Isn’t something wrong there Mr. President? That-Pay-On-Behalf Clause in the Contract is a fraud; it is an insult to the intelligence of the Guyanese people.

Further, for all practical purposes, profits’ tax is waived for the life of the contract. Why not amend the contract to read, “Taxes Waived permanently”? For the State of Guyana to continue issuing Tax Receipts stating “taxes fully paid” – when in fact none is paid, makes Guyana complicit in a possible crime committed on the U.S. govt. These are issues that must be addressed by a serious President.

Sincerely,

Mike Persaud