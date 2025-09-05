The people got what they wanted

Dear Editor,

The Dalai Lama reminds us, “Remember that not getting what you want is sometimes a wonderful stroke of luck.” September 1st came and left. The country was consumed with the General and Regional Elections. Not selfishly, but perhaps too concerned and occupied with the conduct of the electorate and the act of ensuring that each person eligible to vote did vote, Guyanese may have been oblivious of the events of the rest of the world as they affect other people’s lives.

Six parties vied for the crown. GECOM has provided the results from all the SOP’s and they clearly confirm from all indications that the PPP/C will form the next Government. The PPP/C has gained control of Region 4 for the first time in the geopolitical history of this nation. The old sore has soiled the silly season and soured the seasoning. Aubrey Norton and APNU found it difficult to believe that they have been beaten in their own backyard. He called for a recount of the votes and GECOM has complied.

So far, this election has provided no event to allow the element of fear to emerge. In the dark days of a violent PNC, the Elder was a ringleader. Man always has two reasons to do something: a good reason and the real reason. Has Norton vindicated his position as a leader of APNU saying, “May I say this to you, we are prepared to behave bad if illegalities occur?” Green with greed, the envious eyes of those accustomed to stirring the pot of trouble, have run out of fire sticks. Their pot has gone cold with peace prevailing from their supporters.

Nigel Hughes and his AFC are licking their wounds. They have been badly wounded and unable to recover from this major setback. Moving from seven seats to zero seats is a calamity.This catastrophic dilemma was formulated by them when they decided to go solo and not align with the APNU as they had done in the two previous elections. The Pied Piper committed a huge mistake by using his cohorts in attempting to foster his personal ambition!

More by a default mechanism, the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) escaped with a single seat, and, in the nick of time, lives to fight another day. Led by Amanza Walton-Desir, name will still be pronounced in Parliament. The charade will continue with her broad smile. With a sober sense of reasoning, leader of the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), Simona Broomes, pleaded with all the parties to “accept the outcome of the September 1 elections,” while pinpointing that electoral success requires years of groundwork. ALP failed to win any seat but was brave enough to swim with the sharks.

We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), the three months old party which ‘cruised control’ a monetary trip to monopolize the other PPP/C challengers for the coveted prize, splashed the colour of gold to paint a blue sky. WIN lost the race for first prize but won the race as leader of the pack for the Opposition with 16 seats at the time of writing.

The incumbent PPP/C, is momentarily awaiting GECOM’s blessings to form the Government for the next five years. Sooner than later, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be sworn in for a second term. Despite APNU and WIN’s flimsy call for a recount on the votes from some Region 4 polling stations, it is only a matter of time before the anti-climax subsides. The people got what they wanted. They have spoken and their voices will not be denied. Guyana fervently wants Dr. Irfaan Ali and the PPP/C to continue swinging the pendulum of peace, progress and prosperity for a One Guyana.

Sincerely,

Jai Lall.