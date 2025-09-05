Coach Gonzalez says Guyana aims to reach Rugby Americas North Sevens final

Guyana’s senior rugby sevens assistant coach, Ryan Gonzalez, has set his sights on guiding the national team to the finals of this year’s Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championship.

He believes from their tournament last year Guyana’s Green Machine has what it takes to make it to the grand stage as they aim to build on lessons learned from their last campaign.

Reflecting on the 2024 tournament, Gonzalez said that while the Green Machine showed their quality it was costly errors that proved decisive in denying them a place in the semifinals. He noted going forward Guyana will have to learn from those mistakes.

“From just looking at our history, we know we’re one of the main sevens teams in the region,” Gonzalez explained. “We always have a good sevens team, but it was simple mistakes that cost us the semifinals. Reaching that stage is always tough, but we have a good base with a good core of players, coming in to join us. I’d say our goal this time round is to make it all the way into the finals.”

The national squad has been building momentum as they’ve started their preparations early aiming to sharpen their skills.

Gonzalez believes that the team’s experience alongside with hunger of the younger players will provide an encouraging balance for the November competition.

The former national player now coach further stressed the importance of discipline and decision making under pressure.

“At this level, very small mistakes can make the biggest difference and will have to have the ability, to execute with consistency in order to win games he noted.

Beyond results, Gonzalez sees the tournament as another opportunity to showcase Guyana’s rugby talent on the international stage.

With the RAN Sevens also serving as a qualifier for major international competitions, Gonzalez said the players are motivated for the chance of silverware and the opportunity to secure greater exposure.

“We want to be in that final, and we believe we can get there”.