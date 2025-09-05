NSC extends condolences to family of fallen cyclist Greaves

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has extended condolences to the family and friends of former national cyclist Alanzo Graves, who died on Wednesday evening in a motorcycle accident on Mandela Avenue.

According to a statement, Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle expressed condolences on behalf of the sports fraternity, noting, “I recently saw and spoke to Alonzo, and he was his usual self; always happy, always smiling.”

He further said, “Alanzo spent many years as a distinguished national cyclist. He proudly represented Guyana at numerous regional, international, and continental championships and games, and in doing so, etched his name among the finest athletes this country has ever produced.”