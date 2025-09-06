The house slaves of 2025

When Anil Nandlall could stand on a stage and tell the population that our hero Cuffy was a proud house slave and African Guyanese who are supporters of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic should be proud to be called such, we are reminded that this is a deeply wounded nation. Apologies are not enough when racist insults are a constant from some sections of our population. When it is uttered from a microphone, loud and with imprudence, and those who are descendants of Africans who fought for freedom in this nation, cheer and laugh, we know that the psychological and spiritual warfare has taken effect on too many of our people.

Our African ancestors have been mocked. There seems to be an effort to diminish their struggles for freedom and their contributions to this land by some who are deliberate in their utterances and actions. Our African ancestors would weep if they could rise from the grave and see how some of their children have disrespected their memories and diminished their struggles to sniggering and cheering for being called proud house slaves. But in spirit they see. Gathered in the ancestral place perhaps just watching. When we have refused to collectively honour them, when we have constantly disrespected them, when we participate in disparaging them, then we cannot be surprised when they abandon us.

There is an African proverb that says, “Blessings from ancestors are greater than those of a living human being.”