Ali dismisses Norton’s call for forensic audit of polls

President Irfaan Ali yesterday dismissed a request from A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Leader Aubrey Norton to overturn the September 1st elections or conduct a forensic audit, calling the proposal “all nonsense. Absolutely ridiculous.” (See other story on page 11.)

Speaking to members of the media as he exited the GECOM Headquarters where the recount was happening, Ali, flanked by a number of his ministers, including Oneidge Walrond, Zulfikar Mustapha, Kwame McCoy, and Priya Manickchand, signalled a firm stance against any further delays to the electoral process.

“First of all, you [APNU] lose the elections, you ask for a recount, the recount shows you that you still lost the elections, and now what do you do?” President Ali asked rhetorically. He continued, “You think about it. As I said, the life of this country is important. And the people continue to see who plays with the life of this country, who plays with the life of the citizens, who don’t care anything about the citizens and the development of this country.”