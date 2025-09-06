EPA gives G Mining Ventures Environmental Permit for Oko West Gold Project in Region Seven

Canadian-based G Mining Ventures Corp (GMIN) has crossed a key regulatory milestone with the receipt of an Environmental Permit (EP) from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its Oko West Gold Project in Region Seven, a GMIN release announced on Tuesday.

It explained that the five-year permit, valid through July 2030, authorises the construction and operation of Oko West, which is expected to create an average of 1,270 direct permanent jobs during its lifetime.

According to the company’s website, Oko West Gold is an advanced-stage gold development project which straddles the Cuyuni-Mazaruni mining districts and is located approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Georgetown, and approximately 70 kilometres from Bartica.

The acquisition of the Environmental Permit follows GMIN’s submission of its Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) in November 2024 and marks the culmination of a transparent, multi-stakeholder review process led by the EPA, which began with the establishment of Terms of Reference in early 2023 and was supported by nearly two years of baseline environmental and social studies.