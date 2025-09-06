GECOM to certify election results tonight

-following end of recount

GECOM is to hold a meeting at 11 pm today for the certification of the 2025 election results prior to the swearing in of Irfaan Ali as President.

This follows the completion yesterday of two days of recounts sought by APNU.

A meeting was to have been held last night at 11 for the certification of the results but it was boycotted by the three opposition-appointed commissioners of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and therefore it did not have a quorum.

Another meeting has been called for 11 pm today and even if the three opposition-appointed commissioners do not attend, the meeting will still go ahead as the quorum for this meeting only requires four persons.

Last evening, a palpable sense of jubilation swept through High and Cowan streets when the two-day recount concluded, leaving the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C) victory reaffirmed. After two full days of meticulous verification, the recount, requested by the A partnership for National Unity (APNU), revealed no “significant” change to the preliminary results. However, prior to the end of the recount, APNU dispatched correspondence to GECOM seeking a forensic audit of the results or the re-running of the election. (See other story on page 11.)