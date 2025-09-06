Ministry driver fatally shot during argument

-suspect on the run

Thirty-year-old Nevin Eversley, a labourer of Lot 49 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown is on the run after he allegedly fatally shot 49-year-old Gavin Major, a driver, during an argument on Thursday around 23:15 hrs at California Square, East Ruimvelt, Georgetown.

Major, who was attached to the Minis-try of Agriculture and resided at Lot 11 Charles Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, succumbed to his injuries at the George-town Public Hospital (GPH). His fiancée, Melody Grant, 25, told Stabroek News that she learnt from a source that the suspect is “on the run heading to Berbice,” and is calling for justice for her fiance. Adding, “All I just need is justice for my fiancé because he didn’t deserve the way he died and also, he has family, he has three children.So, I need justice for my fiancé.”

Investigations revealed that Major and Eversley are known to each other and on Thursday night, Major, accompanied by his cousin – a 50-year-old miner – was heading home in his car – PWW 1025, and as they drove past Eversley’s home, three loud explosions suspected to be gunshots were heard. At the time Eversley was standing in front of his gate.