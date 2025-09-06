No link between postponement of Surama group’s performance and Mohamed donation – ministry

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs yesterday said that the postponement of a performance by the Surama Culture Group had nothing to do with the presentation of a keyboard to it by We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Leader Azruddin Mohamed.

Earlier yesterday, the group, an ensemble of Indi-genous youth from the North Rupununi village of Surama appeared with Mohamed on his Facebook page to lament how their acceptance of the keyboard apparently resulted in them being told that the were no longer needed.

However, the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs later issued a statement saying that the situation was being misrepresented and politicised by Mohamed.

The statement from the ministry said the group was scheduled to perform on September 12 and 13 having been invited, sponsored, and fully accommodated by the ministry. “However, due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the ministry’s control, a decision was made to postpone the launch of these events to the following week,” it said. The ministry provided no reason for the postponement or why the group was made to feel they were no longer welcome.