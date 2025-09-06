Norton: APNU will re-emerge stronger

Declaring that the September 1st elections were not free and fair, APNU leader Aubrey Norton today rallied his supporters and pledged that the grouping will re-emerge stronger.

He yesterday called for an audit of the results or a re-run of the elections but it was pointed out to him by GECOM Chair Claudette Singh that those matters are for an election petition. Five international observer groups and local observers have acclaimed the quality of the elections.

In his address today, Norton recognized that the party will be neither the governing party nor the main opposition party.

The address follows:

ADDRESS

BY

AUBREY C. NORTON

APNU PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

06-09-2025

Permit me to thank our members and supporters for their support during the 2025 General and Regional Elections. I take this opportunity to wish all Guyanese the best, regardless of the party you supported.

In spite of the manifest deficiencies in the electoral system, including a bloated voters’ list and the lack of biometrics, our Party decided to participate in the Elections held on the 1st September, 2025. The deficiencies to which I refer undermine any basis for the creation of a framework for free, fair and transparent elections. The number of irregularities which have been discovered and documented gives legitimacy to the position that the elections were NOT free and fair. These elections did not reflect the will of the people of Guyana.

The clear purpose of the APNU Coalition was to contest the Elections, and if it were victorious, amongst other things was to change the electoral system and the other procedures to ensure free and fair elections. The inadequacies and imperfections of the existing electoral system are well known, locally, regionally and internationally. A brief glance of the report of the international observer groups which have monitored elections in Guyana have repeatedly identified and pointed to, for example, it’s well-documented that the 1997 elections in Guyana were marred by controversy and allegations of fraud, particularly regarding the tabulation of results in Region #4 (Georgetown). The Organisation of American States (OAS) observed these elections and criticized the vote-counting process, contributing to concerns about the integrity and credibility of the outcome. For instance, the OAS documented irregularities and procedural concerns in the tabulation process.

The Commonwealth Observer Group, December 1997, “We believe that the shortcomings contributed to the diminished credibility of the election results that were being announced by the (Election) Commission.”

The European Union’s Election Observation Mission has been scathing in its report of the September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections, saying that though Election Day was peaceful, the playing field was not even. EU Chief Observer Robert Biedron accused the PPP/C of blurring the line between state and party using state resources and unchecked financing to give itself a massive head start.

By contesting the Election, our Party has retained occupancy of political space that provides the opportunity to contest against the dictatorial tendencies of the PPP/C and advance the cause of social and economic justice, free and fair elections and a democratic culture in Guyana.

As a major political party, it is necessary that we maintain and utilize that space for the ongoing mobilization of our people and all relevant forces in order to attain the kind of society in which the mores and the culture of democracy are firmly embedded.

As a consequence of September 1, 2025 Elections, which were NOT free and fair, our Party has found itself in virgin territory of not being the governing Party or the main opposition Party. APNU, of which the PNC is a major Party, has a wealth of experience in weathering the political storm. We will come through this and we will be stronger and better. We will continue the journey towards the goal of making this society a prosperous and equal one in which all of our citizens can enjoy all of the rights and benefits of the national resources of the nation. I give you the assurance that APNU will never abandon or desert you, however difficult the circumstances.

I am sure that the members of the Coalition will not disagree with me if I reach for an historical moment in the politics of this country. The People’s National Congress was also knocked down more than six decades ago, even though it had managed to win 41.1% of the electorate. Yet the PNC picked itself up, and through the committed support of its members and with hard work and dedication, it succeeded in achieving government approximately 3 years later. After the PNC’s major loss in 1961, the Leader of the Party, L.F.S. Burnham, at a mass rally at Bourda Green, asked his supporters, “Will you not watch with me for one hour?” Similarly, I appeal to all APNU supporters to watch with us at this critical hour. We are like the oak tree. We will re-emerge better and stronger.

Thank You!