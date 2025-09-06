Norton calls on GECOM for forensic audit or rerun of elections

-chair points to petition process

A Partnership For National Unity (APNU) Presidential Candidate Aubrey Norton yesterday expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the 2025 General Elections and is calling for a forensic audit of the results or a complete redo however the GECOM Chair has underlined that those matters would have to be addressed by way of a petition to the High Court.

While not addressing the letter’s specific concerns, GECOM issued a statement yesterday, pointing out that any request to abort the process can only be entertained by the High Court as per the Constitution and as such is not within the power of GECOM to do so.

APNU saw poor results at the elections and has been left in third place and without a victory in any of the 10 districts. All five of the international observer groups along with local groups have said that the elections ran smoothly.

In a letter titled “Urgent Request For A Forensic Audit And Or Aborting Of The 2025 Electoral Process” dated September 4 to Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairperson Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, Norton made a request on behalf of APNU, for a forensic audit of electoral data, including electors’ votes, “entirely based on various egregious violations” of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Representation of the People Act (Cap. 1:03).