Subryanville residents up demand for end to construction on Farnum Ground

-Mayor says permission given for temporary building

A group of Subryanville residents has written to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown demanding the immediate withdrawal of all permissions reportedly granted to Mae’s Schools for construction works at the eastern end of the Farnum Playing Field.

In a letter addressed to Mayor Alfred Mentore and copied to Stabroek News, the residents called for an urgent cease and desist order and the rescinding of “any and/or all permits issued by the Mayor and City Council, Georgetown, for any construction and/or assemblage at the eastern end of Farnum Playing Field.”

The residents questioned whether any permits had in fact been granted by the council and requested access to a copy of such a document. They also complained that no consultations were held with the community prior to the commencement of works.

According to the letter, assurances were given in 2018 by both the then Ministry of Communities and the M&CC that exclusive rights over the eastern section of the field would not be granted to Mae’s Schools, following similar objections raised at that time. “It is quite astonishing that an alleged permit was issued to Mae’s Schools by the current Mayor and Councillors,” the residents wrote.