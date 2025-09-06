WIN took votes from APNU in Buxton, other traditional Region Four strongholds

While the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has long considered areas like Buxton, Friendship, and Annandale South on the East Coast Demerara within Region Four (Demerara‑Mahaica) as strongholds, the Statements of Poll (SOPs) released by the Guyana Elections Commission so far shows that the WIN party (We Invest in Nationhood) has disrupted the traditional APNU–PPP/C contrast.

WIN is now the second-largest party in many APNU-dominated districts as can be seen from several SOPs WIN defeated both APNU and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C). In Annandale South (Eastville), for example, WIN has overtaken or equaled PPP/C, and in one division even surpassed APNU, indicating strong appeal in a mixed but previously APNU-leaning community.

WIN is the clear runner-up in these previous APNU strongholds, nearly doubling or tripling PPP/C’s votes and challenging APNU’s dominance. Even where APNU wins decisively, WIN has become the second political force, consistently surpassing PPP/C.