Woman, 36, nephew, 13, remain in critical condition following gas explosion

A woman and her 13-year-old nephew remain in critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital following a suspected gas explosion early Thurs-day morning at ‘C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown.

Annette George identified the victims as her sister, Harriet Ray, 36, and nephew, Jaden Jared, 13, who both sustained severe burns.

“Their skin is peeling off, their hair is falling like dust,” George said. “My nephew is only 13, and my sister has four children to take care of. Right now, I don’t know how she will recover from this.”

According to George, Ray had purchased a cylinder of cooking gas the night before to use at her small roadside food shop at 122 ‘C’ Field Sophia Around 6:30 a.m., when she opened the business, the explosion occurred.

“She opened the shop and realized the gas had run out. When she approached the bottle, she noticed the knob was already turned off. As she removed the head, everything just went off—boom, like a transformer,” George recalled.