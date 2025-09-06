US strike on vessel in the Caribbean Sea

Tuesday’s strike by a US Navy ship which obliterated a boat in international waters killing 11 persons has expectedly raised questions about the legitimacy of the action and immediately underlined that even where the vital interests of the entire community are at stake, CARICOM is unable to muster a common position and to the contrary is deeply divided.

Washington’s buildup of naval and aerial assets off of Venezuela – stealth fighters have now been deployed to Puerto Rico – seems wholly out of kilter with its stated intention of interdicting drug cartels. It should be of grave concern to CARICOM that the US’s action may be the beginning of an aggressive assertion of what it has always deemed its sphere of influence and given President’s Trump startling penchant for eying sovereign lands there could be trouble ahead.

What should however seize Guyana’s and CARICOM’s interest at the moment is the flagrant violation of international law by Tuesday’s strike and what this portends for the future. Washington has moved the dial from interception of alleged drug boats in Caribbean waters and due process to annihilation and an omniscient assignment of dire guilt to those caught in its crosshairs.

Notwithstanding the arguments of senior administration officials, international experts agree that there could be no justification for blowing a boat out of the water without firm evidence of an imminent and dangerous threat.

In its assessment, Reuters pointed out that US Presidents have generally ordered attacks on enemy combatants and terrorist groups like al Qaeda or militants such as the Houthis in Yemen who have attacked US shipping.

The US has contended that the boat targeted on Tuesday was transporting illegal narcotics which would normally be the task of the US Coast Guard to intercept. If the Coast Guard is attacked while trying to stop the boat, the Coast Guard members would be justified in defending themselves, legal experts said.

However, President Trump posted a video to social media that appeared to show a speeding boat being destroyed by an air strike without any evidence that the United States was under imminent threat of attack or the presence of anything on the boat indicative of a terror attack. It has been further pointed out that the Tren de Aragua drug cartel that Mr Trump said was operating the boat is not actively at war with the United States in the same way as other terror groups such as al Qaeda and Islamic State. Further, as civilians would have been on board, legal experts say the killings of the 11 persons would have to be classified as extrajudicial killings.

If it was a flagged vessel it would mean the attack was considered to have occurred on that country’s territory and would represent a potential major escalation.

BBC Verify noted that the US is not a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, but that the US military’s legal advisors have previously said that the US should operate in a manner consistent with its provisions.

Under the convention, countries agree not to interfere with vessels operating in international waters. There are limited exceptions to this which allow a state to seize a ship and force can be used but these should be non-lethal measures, Prof Luke Moffett of Queens University Belfast said.

Prof Michael Becker of Trinity College Dublin told BBC Verify that the US actions “stretches the meaning of the term beyond its breaking point”.

“The fact that US officials describe the individuals killed by the US strike as narco-terrorists does not transform them into lawful military targets,” he said.

“Not only does the strike appear to have violated the prohibition on the use of force, it also runs afoul of the right to life under international human rights law.”

Prof Moffett said that the use of force in this case could amount to an “extrajudicial arbitrary killing” and “a fundamental violation of human rights”.

Notre Dame Law School Professor Mary Ellen O’Connell told BBC Verify that the strike “violated fundamental principles of international law”. She added: “Intentional killing outside armed conflict hostilities is unlawful unless it is to save a life immediately.”

Rumen Cholakov, an expert in US constitutional law at King’s College London told BBC Verify that since 9/11, US presidents have relied on the 2001 Authorization of Use of Military Force Act (AUMF) when carrying out strikes against groups responsible for attacks.

“Its scope has been expanded consistently in subsequent administrations,” he added. “It is not immediately obvious that drug cartels such as Tren de Aragua would be within the President’s AUMF powers, but that might be what “narco-terrorists” is hinting at.”

Retired Rear Admiral William Baumgartner, who commanded US Coast Guard operations in the Southeast US and the Caribbean and before that was the Coast Guard’s judge advocate general chief counsel, told the PBS News Hour of the attack “All we did with this military kinetic action is blow up a boat. We don’t really know what was on it. We don’t have a legitimate — a clear legitimate reason for attacking this particular vessel.

“In a law enforcement approach, we obviously do. Plus, we get prisoners that provide us intelligence, so that we can further develop what’s going on. Here, this vessel was on the high seas. It wasn’t close to the United States. We didn’t have any legal justification for acting on that particular vessel. We didn’t use any of the frameworks that we have developed over the last 50 years to approach this in a lawful manner”.

Asked to respond to US Secretary of Defence Pete Hesgeth’s statement that every boatload of any form of drug that poisons the American people is an imminent threat and they will be treated like they are al-Qaeda, Mr Baumgartner said: “Well, first of all, they’re not al-Qaeda. Al-Qaeda set forth to kill American citizens. As much as we despise what the cartels are doing and what their narcotics may do when they get to the United States, they are providing something that is being demanded by the American public. It’s — and we should be addressing demand. We certainly should be doing that. But to liken this to al-Qaeda and what al-Qaeda wants to do to our people, it’s just not the same at all. And the designations of foreign terrorist organization is not to start is not to — it does not justify lethal force against them wherever you find them, whenever you want to find them”.

Asked if the US action will deter future drug smugglers from trying to go from Venezuela or the Caribbean up to the United States, Mr Baumgartner replied “Well, I think what it deters, it deters the rest of the international community from cooperating with the United States. The United States has been a leader in building coalitions. We have done that on legitimacy. We have done that on the rule of law. This will deter all of those nations from cooperating with us and will do great harm to our ability to address this problem. Will it deter an individual vessel from launching and trying to make a trek? I don’t really know if it will”.

“These extrajudicial killings are a clear violation of international law,” Vincent Warren, executive director of the Center for Constitutional Rights, said in a statement to political website, The Hill. “If there are no consequences, we should be extremely concerned about what comes next — will this administration begin executing alleged gang members or drug dealers at home without any judicial process?”, he asked.

Despite the divisions in CARICOM: the full-throated support for the US actions from the Trinidadian Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar versus the stance of some members of the Eastern Caribbean, the community as a whole needs to devise a strategy on the growing mobilisation of the US military in the Caribbean and the various threats posed.