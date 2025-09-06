Economic reality rules should apply to the 2016 oil deal 

Dear Editor,

Dr. Jerry Jailall’s letter ‘Balancing infrastructure projects with improved quality of life’, in SN-2025/09/04 requires a pointed answer to his question, ‘How can Exxon ask the Guyanese nation to pay its profits’ tax out of Guyana’s profit-share?’ I agree with the sentiments expressed:

‘That-Pay-On-Behalf Clause in the Contract is a fraud; it is an insult to the intelligences of the Guyanese people’.

Article 15.4 in the 2016 Production Sharing Agreement, 2016 Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) requires the calculation of the oil companies tax liability on profits under Guyana’s sovereign taxation laws; but then again, the exercise is merely to obtain official tax receipts as if the tax owed were actually paid by the oil companies. We all need to be re-educated in both Guyana’s and USA taxation laws, where the law is the law that must show that a U.S. tax liability is duly satisfied.

Furthermore, the 2016 PSA had previously been modified to reflect the true definition of the 2% royalty payment out of the oil companies’ share of profits and not claimed as a production cost.

The people of Guyana should be served with economic justice in order to create a sustainable economy by actually collecting its profits taxes owed in its budgetary Consolidated Fund account, according to Guyana’s tax laws.

Moreover, it appears that the oil companies have chosen to arbitrarily add capital costs from dry wells, or non-producing oil wells to their annualized capital cost recovery, thereby reducing the amount of profits available to Guyana for a 50/50 profit share. The basic accounting principle that the costs used in generating revenues should define true distributable profits is being violated in broad daylight.

Under U.S. tax code section 7701, reality matters:

‘The U.S. tax laws and the IRS Com-missioner’s authority to assess taxes based on economic reality are primarily derived from a long-standing judicial principle known as the “substance-over-form” doctrine. This common-law doctrine holds that the economic substance of a transaction, rather than its legal form, determines the tax consequences.

The principle was established by the Supreme Court in the 1935 case Gregory v. Helvering. In 2010, Congress codified the economic substance doctrine under Section 7701(o) of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC), giving the IRS explicit statutory authority to challenge certain tax-motivated transactions’.

The terms of Guyana’s 2016 PSA should also reflect economic reality, as it does in these United States. The arbitrariness in the 2016 PSA capital cost total could be ironed out by recalculating the annual equivalent Capital Cost Recovery over the next 5 years under the existing 2016 PSA, and be replaced with the equivalent profit cash flow over, say 10 years to clearly mitigate the effects of the oil companies arbitrarily padding up capital costs that reduce Guyana’s share of distributable profits.

Rearranging cash flows is like buying a car with no money down payment, as is done in long-term payment streams that enable the buyer and leave the seller no worse off.

Sincerely,

Ganga Persad Ramdas