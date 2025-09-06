Dear Editor,

As a public communications analyst with over a decade of experience observing elections in both Barbados and Guyana, I wish to share my perspective on the ongoing electoral process.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is the constitutionally mandated body responsible for delivering the official results. While the extended nature of this process has raised concerns, it is important to note that international observer teams, including the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) and the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG), reported that the voting process was conducted in a credible and transparent manner.

It must also be acknowledged that a recount of some votes in Region Four, Demerara, was requested by the APNU presidential candidate. While such measures are part of the democratic process, they should not become a means of stalling or undermining the legitimate outcome. Transparency and timeliness are equally important in maintaining citizens’ confidence.

It appears evident that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has secured victory in the 2025 elections. At this stage, political stakeholders should respect the outcome, as prolonged delays only weaken public trust and risk creating instability. To avoid such challenges in the future, I recommend that GECOM implement regular training for all parties involved in the process to ensure greater efficiency and preparedness.

Importantly, we must also remember our history. The People’s Progressive Party was founded by Dr. Cheddi Jagan, his wife Janet, and Forbes Burnham. Arthur Raymond Chung, of Asian descent, was Guyana’s first president. These milestones remind us that Guyana’s democracy was never meant to be divided by race. This election, and all future ones, should be about building a united and prosperous nation rather than fostering division.

Above all, the people of Guyana must remain focused on national progress. Unity, respect for democratic outcomes, and a shared commitment to peace are the cornerstones of Guyana’s future. So let remain united as one Guyana.

Sincerely:

Mr Blane R Bunbury

Public Communications Analyst & community advocate