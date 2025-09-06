Dear Editor,

The deliberate peddling of disinformation, misinformation and ramp up of sow discord in this heightened, tension-filled atmosphere for gains not in the national interest must be swiftly and condignly dealt with by the authorities.

So, too, must those seeking to disrupt peace and stability by making outlandish threats and calls

All of this tells the President needs to be sworn-in to take control of the country. The continuing of a care taker president/government is unhelpful.

Yours faitfully,

Shamshun Mohamed