Stop construction of the school on Farnum Playground

Dear Editor,

The invasion of Farnum Playground in Subryanville by the private Mae’s Schools is an indication of the lack of concern for urban planning and the sustaining of healthy environments. Farnum Play-ground has long been designated one of those rare community spaces in George-town and Guyana for play and other recreation.

All around the world, many cities are recognising the importance of green space, and they are carefully re-organising to ensure that there are more spaces, more trees not less as cities and towns expand.

Subryanville like many other communities in Guyana needs green spaces and parks for recreation to counter the growing burden of concrete and steel which is passing as development. Citizens living in Subryanville expect the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown, the Government of Guyana and those with an interest in Mae’s Schools to stop the construction of the school on Farnum Playground, and to find alternative opportunities for the students to receive their education.

Yours sincerely,

Vidyaratha Kissoon