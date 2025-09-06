The 2025 outcome is best understood as an Afro-Guyanese liberation from political ownership

Dear Editor,

The 2025 general election is over with the PPP/C’s astute leadership, hard work and sterling performance rewarding them with a solid, majority victory. The elections delivered two surprises at once: a new third force, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), vaulted into parliamentary relevance, and Region 4, long treated as safe turf for the PNC/APNU, tilted toward the PPP/C and also handed the newcomer over forty thousand votes. Preliminary tallies place the PPP/C in the mid-30s seats, WIN in the mid-teens, and APNU just below a dozen, with Region 4 decisively more competitive than in living memory.

For sixty years, analysts have summarized Guyana’s party system in ethnic shorthand: PPP drawing mainly Indo-Guyanese support, PNC/APNU drawing mainly Afro-Guyanese support. That characterization has deep historical roots and ample scholarly backing.

But this election shows something different: a critical mass of Afro-Guyanese voters distributed their support across multiple options, including the PPP and a new party led by an Indo-Guyanese, on programmatic and performance grounds. That is not a loss for Afro-Guyanese; it is a gain in agency.

The American anthropologist Clifford Geertz famously distinguished primordial attachments from civil politics,, warning that in new states, political entrepreneurs can harden identities into voting blocs. Donald Horowitz later showed how ethnic parties sustain themselves by pushing toward near-unanimous ethnic voting, often locking communities into spirals of expectation and fear. Samuel P. Huntington, in turn, argued that stable democracy requires political competition to be institutional and programmatic, not captive to pre-existing communal loyalties.

Read through that canon, the 2025 outcome is best understood as an Afro-Guyanese liberation from political ownership, not a betrayal of communal identity. Afro-Guyanese voters did not abandon their history; they asserted their right to discipline parties that took their votes for granted. In practical terms:

They replaced obligation with leverage. When a party can no longer bank your vote by birthright, it must compete for you on policy, delivery, and respect. That is democratic power, not loss. (Horowitz’s logic of ethnic party incentives is broken precisely by such diversification.)

1. They widened the civic space. Geertz’ s “primordial” pull has not vanished, but it is now counter-balanced by civil considerations: cost of living, jobs, safety, education, housing, etc.

2. They encouraged programmatic competition. Huntington would call this movement from identity mobilization toward institutionalized, issue-based politics, what I have been urging in these pages as civic politics over ethnopolitics.

Some will experience this shift as disorientation, even trauma, because it unsettles decades of habit, patronage networks, and symbolic and emotional investments and comforts. But measured against democratic benchmarks, the outcome is salutary.

It lowers the temperature of zero-sum ethnic arithmetic and raises the premium on performance. It creates room for cross-ethnic coalitions around real problems such as public security, urban renewal, youth jobs, local government effectiveness, etc., issues that now determine votes across communities, not within silos.

This does not deny the value of cultural identity or the painful history that forged Afro-Guyanese political consciousness. It simply insists that identity should inform citizenship, not imprison it.

In Lijphart’s terms, Guyana has long behaved like a classic consociational setting, with elite pacts managing communal boundaries. The present moment hints at an evolution: still plural, still proud, but more open to cross-cutting, policy-first alignments. That is how a multiethnic democracy matures.

To their credit, many Afro-Guyanese voters just demonstrated that they can reward delivery, punish complacency, and audition newcomers, without forfeiting dignity or memory. That is freedom within democracy’s terms. It is also a message to every party: do not treat any community as owned. Earn them.

If sustained, this turn from bloc voting to civic choice will vindicate the case I have been making for a civic politics, one that puts shared interests ahead of inherited loyalties, and encourages all Guyanese, of every heritage, to vote not as “ours” and “theirs,” but as citizens evaluating competing plans for a common future appropriately called One Guyana.

Yours faithfully,

Dr. Walter H Persaud