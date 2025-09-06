Unprecedented election result could present Guyanese with golden opportunity to rethink political arrangements and systems

Dear Editor,

The people have spoken: loudly, clearly, and peacefully. But what precisely are they saying?

Many registered voters spoke with their feet, i.e., by refusing to go out to vote. That’s a very powerful statement. It indicates that they’re fed up with, or lost hope in the political establishment and in the same-old politicking of our essentially race-based political system, and are looking for something new: anything it seems. They may be at the point of desperation.

They expressed their frustration particularly with the two parties that previously formed the coalition government of 2015-2020. Why? First, we must remember that the coalition was a “do-nothing” government which was self-serving (immediately raised their own parliamentary salaries), alienated supporters of its political opponents (i.e., rendered the sugar workers unemployed), and didn’t even deliver for its own supporters (e.g., the dilapidated roads and bridges in those neighbourhoods). They had nothing of substance to show for their five years in power except an ugly, poorly constructed “stadium” at D’Urban Park which has fallen into disrepair. What a legacy!

Second, we shouldn’t forget their despicable election-rigging shenanigans in 2020. The voters clearly didn’t forget and punished them appropriately.

Third, those voters who might still have been inclined to support them were evidently disgusted by the continuous infighting and division within the PNC itself, its weak and largely inept leadership, and the fracturing of the APNU-AFC coalition which ultimately descended into petty bickering over who should be its presidential candidate. The two party leaders preferred to prioritize their personal ambitions over the interests of their supporters. So those folks simply sucked their teeth and either stayed home, or voted for the new WIN party. Some also probably voted for the “old enemy”, the PPP.

The results then have been catastrophic for the former coalition partners. They have confirmed what everyone already knew: that the AFC is just an empty shell led by a prominent lawyer. It has very few supporters and consequently failed to muster even one percent of the votes! Though purely out of vanity it might continue to exist on paper, it is effectively dead and buried. May it rest in eternal peace.

The PNC/APNU too has been severely, though not mortally wounded. This was vividly demonstrated by the loss of its two traditional strongholds. Region 10 which is centred around Linden-Wismar was for the first time lost and to the new comer WIN; Region 4 which consists of Greater Georgetown and neighbouring East Coast and East Bank villages was lost to the PPP for the first time ever. Those are devastating losses from which the party might never recover. The APNU secured less than 20 percent of the votes cast. How low has the once mighty fallen! Nevertheless, the party will no doubt continue to rely almost solely on the diminishing loyalty of its ethnic core. Indeed, some of its leading members probably recognized that its ethnic base was essential to any success it could hope to achieve in this election. That probably explains Henry Jeffrey’s desperate and unashamed call for black people to vote race. It was “apan jaat” in reverse many decades later. The big question now is whether such a humiliating loss will spur Aubrey Norton to do the honourable thing and resign as leader.

Although they secured an absolute majority, the governing PPP didn’t escape the ire of the voters. Many, even in traditional PPP strongholds, opted to vote for the WIN. Why? They too aren’t feeling the “benefits” of the new oil bonanza.

That a 3-4 month-old party could finish a strong second place is utterly astounding. That it should do so with a leader who is enveloped in the shadow of a plethora of international and national allegations of wrongdoing speaks volumes. Anecdotal observations suggest that the WIN drew much of its support from young and poor voters of all ethnicities, including Amerindians. Together those are the most disadvantaged Guyanese who, despite the glitter of new and impressive brick and mortar infrastructural projects, are not experiencing tangible benefits because the oil wealth is not being widely spread. The recent cash grants were a weak attempt by the government to correct the imbalance. These disillusioned people were prepared to roll the dice. They’re saying that anything is better than what they have endured for well over half a century.

That said, a majority of those who voted were nevertheless prepared to reward the PPP with a second term of office. With the benefit of oil revenues (and the promise of much more to come) Guyana is visibly being transformed and modernized at a phenomenally rapid pace. So the governing party has been duly rewarded by the voters.

But they must do better or risk losing the trust placed in them. Infrastructural improvements should continue of course, but the government has to invest more in the welfare of the people. They will certainly be held accountable for their election promises (and there was no shortage of those in their campaign) to provide free education from kindergarten through to tertiary level, free and quality healthcare, better public security, better electricity and water supplies, etc. Also more and better paying jobs are critical, as is lowering the cost of living (COL). The completion of the gas-to-shore pipeline next year will undoubtedly bring down the cost of electricity which will impact the COL significantly. But cash handouts cannot suffice. They’re charity, and in some ways are demeaning to the recipients who have to queue up like beggars in the rain or hot sun for what is essentially a pittance (under US$500).

This unprecedented election result could present Guyanese with a golden opportunity to rethink their political arrangements and systems. The precipitous decline of the PNC/APNU might not be a bad outcome. Perhaps its core constituency, Afro-Guyanese, might drift away from identity politics and seek new political alliances with multiethnic groupings that share similar socioeconomic interests and political values. The AFC of 2011 and 2015 seemed to offer such possibilities until it was captured and subsumed by its coalition partner, the PNC/APNU. That’s why Charrandass Persaud staged his one-man revolt in the December 2018 no-confidence parliamentary vote.

By their decisions not to vote or to vote for an unknown party, the WIN, a significant segment of the electorate seems to be seeking new political formations to address their needs and aspirations. Notwithstanding the criminal accusations levelled against him both locally and abroad, several reports suggest that many voters found in the WIN leader, Azruddin Mohamed, a person who listens carefully to and responds to them with great empathy and compassion; and that he introduced a new style of political engagement which they found endearing. Cynical critics however argue that the people were “bought” by his financial handouts. If that were so, they could simply have taken his money and voted for one of the other parties. The vote is, after all, secret. That they didn’t do so suggests that a genuine political bond was created. They were even prepared to defy US sanctions against Mohamed for drug trafficking and gold smuggling, and voted him into parliament where he will serve as Leader of the Opposition. Yes, it may seem like rolling the dice, but it’s more likely a quest for a new brand of politics.

The big question is if Mohamed has too much negative baggage to provide the new visionary leadership the people seek. And can he do so from the opposition benches? If he’s stymied, are there any other persons/groupings with the vision and will that can promote substantive political change and fill the void that has now opened up with the decline of one of the two traditional ethnic-based parties?

Yours faithfully,

Brian Moore