Blucher hat-trick spurs Fruta Conquerors as Police benefit from Western Tigers’ no-show

GFF Women’s League- Division One

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women’s League – Division 1 resumed last night at the National Training Centre in Providence with mixed fortunes, as Fruta Conquerors brushed aside Den Amstel 5-0 while Police were handed full points without breaking a sweat after Western Tigers failed to show.

In the lone on-field contest, Fruta Conquerors were ruthless in front of goal, led by a hat-trick from Akiliah Blucher.

The forward struck in the 9th, 25th, and 47th minutes, while Makeisha Dash opened the scoring in the 6th and Mariah Campbell rounded off the tally in the 55th. Although the game featured frequent turnovers as both sides struggled to maintain long spells of possession, Conquerors proved far more clinical when opportunities arose, making their dominance count with a decisive scoreline.