Lady Jags break into Concacaf top 10 after historic U-20 campaign

The Guyana U-20 Women’s National Team has carved out another piece of history, breaking into the top 10 of Concacaf’s women’s football rankings for the first time. The Lady Jags climbed from 11th to 10th after their unbeaten run in the Concacaf U-20 Women’s Qualifiers in February, where they secured a place in the Championship play-offs set for May.

Staged at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association Technical Centre, the qualifiers produced defining moments for Guyanese football. The Lady Jags opened with a gritty 0-0 draw against Belize before overwhelming hosts Antigua and Barbuda 5-0. They then etched their names in the record books with a 1-0 win over Haiti, a nation they had never defeated at this level, securing qualification and announcing their intent to rise further on the regional stage.