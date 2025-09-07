‘AFC will be back bigger and stronger’, says Patterson

-after crushing defeat at polls

`We would like to highlight that these elections were about the people. When we look beyond winner and loser, we have to hear what the people said with their votes. Our assessment is that the people have said no to dictatorship and victimization; they have said they are hurting and tired of living a substandard quality of life while others live with opulence; they are saying they deserve at least the basics of proper food and health… in this oil economy’

The Alliance For Change’s (AFC) leaders do not believe the party has been obliterated from Guyana’s political sphere in spite of the crushing defeat suffered at last Monday’s General and Regional Elections and assure that they will be back bigger and stronger following an introspective period, General Secretary and former Member of Parliament David Patterson says.

In an interview with the Sunday Stabroek, Patterson acknowledged that while executives and members are disappointed at the voting results added to the fact that they will not be able to secure a seat in the National Assembly, they see it as a lesson that they must work harder.

“First and foremost, the AFC is disappointed. Based on our past performance, in and out of parliament, we felt the citizens would have trusted us to again to represent their interest, so of course we are disappointed” Patterson said.

“This is not the end for the AFC. No! It is a time for deep introspection and rebuilding,” he added.

This is the first time since 2006 that the AFC will not be represented in Parliament.