Ali declared as President after GECOM certifies election results

-PPP/C win 36 seats, WIN 16, APNU 12, FGM 1

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) last night declared Irfaan Ali as President of Guyana and confirmed the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) as the winner of the September 1 general and regional elections.

The declaration was made during a specially convened statutory meeting, held at 11 pm at GECOM headquarters, and in accordance with Article 177(2) of the Constitution, which provides that the presidential candidate on the list securing the most votes shall be deemed elected.

Following a report presented by Chief Election Officer Vishnu Persaud, GECOM Chair Claudette Singh announced, according to the Deputy Chief Election Officer Aneal Giddings, that the PPP/C captured 242,497 votes, translating into 36 seats in the National Assembly. The party’s presidential candidate, Ali, was therefore declared elected to serve a second consecutive term as Head of State.