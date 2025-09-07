APNU will emerge stronger and better despite defeat – Norton

A Partnership For National Unity (APNU) Presidential Candidate and incumbent Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, is sticking to his assertion that the September 1 elections were not free and fair and did not reflect the will of the people, while assuring supporters that the party will weather its defeat and emerge stronger and better.

In an address released by APNU yesterday, Norton began by thanking members and supporters for their support during the 2025 General and Regional Elections and wished all Guyanese the best, regardless of the party they supported.

He went on to note that the Party’s decision to participate in the elections held on September 1, was taken in spite of what he referred to as “the manifest deficiencies in the electoral system,” citing a bloated voters’ list and the lack of biometrics. He reasoned that such deficiencies serve to undermine any basis for the creation of a framework for free, fair and transparent elections with the number of irregularities which have been discovered and documented legitimising the position that “the elections were NOT free and fair. These elections did not reflect the will of the people of Guyana.”

Five international ob-server groups have given the voting on September 1st a clean bill of health.